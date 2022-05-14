Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,900 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 1,183,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

