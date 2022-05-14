Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases Shares of 1,200 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

VIG stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. 1,386,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.01 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

