Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 6,381 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its position in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,095,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409,393. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

