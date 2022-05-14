Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 33,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 653,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

