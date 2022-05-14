Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Invests $321,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.79 on Friday, hitting $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

