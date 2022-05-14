Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys Shares of 956 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.41. 5,360,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $386.78 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

