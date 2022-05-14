Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.28

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.28 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 937422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

