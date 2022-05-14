Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Sapiens International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.