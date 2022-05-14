Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,678,687.47.
Shares of SCZ opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$121.66 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35.
About Santacruz Silver Mining (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.