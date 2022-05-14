Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,678,687.47.

Shares of SCZ opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$121.66 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

