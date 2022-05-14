Santa Monica Partners LP Has $59.59 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Santa Monica Partners LP trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,635 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for 38.0% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 1.09% of Balchem worth $59,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.93. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Balchem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

