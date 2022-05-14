Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAXPY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.32) to €43.00 ($45.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

