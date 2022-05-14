Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company faced higher-than-expected pressure on the top line as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges escalated in the back half of second-quarter fiscal 2022. Sally Beauty’s fiscal second-quarter net sales and earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges pushed management to lower its fiscal 2022 sales view. Sally Beauty has been grappling with escalated SG&A expenses for a while. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses expanded 240 basis points, owing to reduced sales volume and higher expenses. That said, growth in Sally Beauty’s e-commerce business is offering some respite. It continues to focus on its four strategic growth pillars.”

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.