Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

