Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

