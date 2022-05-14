S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferro in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

