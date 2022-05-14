Ryo Currency (RYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,412.00

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $947,775.13 and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,464.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.15 or 0.06835845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00229339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00665800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00501574 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,972,308 coins and its circulating supply is 37,854,996 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

