Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

