Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,487. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,045,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

