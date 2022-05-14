Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,062 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,335 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

