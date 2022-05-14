Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

A number of analysts have commented on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

