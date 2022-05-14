Royal Bank of Canada Trims InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

