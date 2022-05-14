Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades HomeServe (LON:HSV) to Sector Perform

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,300 ($16.03). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($15.53) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,255.70 ($15.48).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,069 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 96.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 850 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 831.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.87).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.