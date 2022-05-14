Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$179.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. George Weston has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.