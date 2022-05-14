Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $4,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 11,222,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,028. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18.

