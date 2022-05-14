Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,402. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.79 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

