Roundview Capital LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Shares of A traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

