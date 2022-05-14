Roundview Capital LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 48,785,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,801,617. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

