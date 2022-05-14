Roundview Capital LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,703,794. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,399,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,662. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

