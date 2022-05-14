Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,737. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

