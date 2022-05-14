Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.03. 3,917,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.