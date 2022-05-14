Roundview Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,858. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.