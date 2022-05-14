Roundview Capital LLC Buys 2,035 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.44. 792,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,180. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average of $192.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

