Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

HON traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $193.53. 3,237,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,107. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

