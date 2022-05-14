Roundview Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,813 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.27. 945,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,404. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

