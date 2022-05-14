Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading 6.1% Higher

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.47. 4,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

