Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DOCU traded up $9.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,169,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,109. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

