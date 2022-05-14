Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. 2,641,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.17 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

