Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,069 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,464,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

