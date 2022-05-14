Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 10,308,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.