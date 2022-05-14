Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,943 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 8,036,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,004. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

