Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $523,687,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

