Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VBK stock traded up $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.55. The company had a trading volume of 580,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
