Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.18. The stock had a trading volume of 833,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,767. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

