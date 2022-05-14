Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

