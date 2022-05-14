Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,078,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.