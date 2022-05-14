Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

NYSE LIN traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,671. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

