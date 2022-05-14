Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.50.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Roche by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

