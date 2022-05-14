Roby Zomer Acquires 819,672 Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) Stock

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC – Get Rating) insider Roby Zomer acquired 819,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,852.46 ($13,091.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in Australia, Israel, and Slovenia. The company's principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for symptomatic relief of Dementia.

