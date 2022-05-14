Roby Zomer Acquires 819,672 Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) Stock

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC – Get Rating) insider Roby Zomer acquired 819,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,852.46 ($13,091.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.
About MGC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.