Robert W. Baird Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $30.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of AZEK opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

