Robert W. Baird Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $10.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Allbirds stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

